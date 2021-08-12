EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $283,247.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.80 or 0.00891615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00111720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002035 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

