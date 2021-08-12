EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $19,745.94 and approximately $6,079.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00091700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

