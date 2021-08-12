Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,774.91

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Exosis has a market cap of $15,774.91 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.31 or 0.06891167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.52 or 0.01372140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00373516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00135563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00577450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00347187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00304830 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

