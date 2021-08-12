Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.