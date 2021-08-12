Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

TSE EXE traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$709.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.26899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

