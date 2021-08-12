Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 183.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,222,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The firm has a market cap of $242.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.