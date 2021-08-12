Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EYEN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 63,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

