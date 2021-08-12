EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $12,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

