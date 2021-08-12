EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,994% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,187. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

