F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $99,252.16 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

