Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,473,670 shares of company stock worth $849,329,089. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

