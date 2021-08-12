Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.65. 7,063,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,473,670 shares of company stock valued at $849,329,089. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

