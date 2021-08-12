Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $87,227.54 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $362.65. 7,063,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

