Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $87,227.54 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.
Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $362.65. 7,063,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
