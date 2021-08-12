Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $4,547.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

