FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.