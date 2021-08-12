Farfetch (FTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.