Farfetch (FTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.31.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
