Fatcoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $2.05 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fatcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.