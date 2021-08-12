Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $498.11 million and a P/E ratio of -99.85. Fathom has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

