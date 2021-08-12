Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Raised to $66.50 at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $66.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,313. Fathom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.65 million and a PE ratio of -96.35.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $286,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

