Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

