Feathercoin Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $9,466.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

