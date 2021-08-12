Feellike Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,310.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

