Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,873. Femasys has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

FEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price target for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Femasys news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

