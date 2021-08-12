Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.
FERG stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $142.02. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,824. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.