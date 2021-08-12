FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of FibroGen worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

