Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,712,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 153,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

