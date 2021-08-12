Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

FOA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 74,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,172. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

FOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.