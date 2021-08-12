Financial Comparison: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 180.11 -$11.27 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 10.86 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -28,079.71% N/A -698.83% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

agilon health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.