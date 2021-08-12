Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $13.52

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.94. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $7,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

