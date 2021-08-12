FinNexus Trading 416.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 366.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 416.3% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $855,520.16 and $90.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

