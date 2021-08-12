FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.89 ($0.22). Approximately 12,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16). Also, insider Zoe Fox bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,000 over the last ninety days.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.