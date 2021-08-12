First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.97

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 6434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

