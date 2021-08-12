First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.80

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 257548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.