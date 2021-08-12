First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $73.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.60 million and the lowest is $70.02 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

