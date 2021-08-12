First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

