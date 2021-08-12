First Capital Realty (FCR.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

First Capital Realty (TSE: FCR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

8/6/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

8/5/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – First Capital Realty was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.08 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

7/19/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$19.50.

6/28/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. First Capital Realty Inc has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

