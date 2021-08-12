First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 7,463 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

