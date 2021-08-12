First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Foundation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
