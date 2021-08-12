First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $248,400.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

