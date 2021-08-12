First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

FGBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

