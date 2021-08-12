First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

