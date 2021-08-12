First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

First Merchants has raised its dividend payment by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,034. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.