First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 946,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

