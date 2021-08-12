First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) is G&S Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

