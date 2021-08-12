First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 3,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.