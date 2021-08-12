First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,348. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89.

