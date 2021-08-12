First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 10,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35.

