First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.64. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 144,263 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.