First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 27,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
