First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 27,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

