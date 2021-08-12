First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.29

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 645216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,167,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

