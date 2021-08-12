Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.90.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.50.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
